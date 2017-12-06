Aquavidt Week

“Minneapolis is one of America’s best cities for aquavit.” Couldn’t agree more and couldn’t be happier about it! Tonight at Eat Street Social, join in the cross-country week-long Aquavidt Week. Meet some of the makers of the smooth pine-y Scandanavian spirit and hear more about their process from 5-7 PM, and then at 7:30 sample away with a special menu of aquavit-based cocktail—it couldn’t be better weather to warm up with a Swedezarec, could it? 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Eat Street Social, 18 W 26th St, MPLS, eatstreetsocial.com