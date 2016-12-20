Anonymous Choir Quartet + Mina Moore

It’s an up-close, can’t miss show at Icehouse with a scaled down—actually, highly concentrated is a better descriptor—version of Nona Invie and the changing voices of the Anonymous Choir doing sparse-yet-rich covers of your favorite tunes. They’ll be joined on the bill by the similarly powerful vocal neuvo-soul stylings of Mina Moore. Although only two acts, the show features some of the best younger vocal talent in MPLS + STPL, be prepared to be wowed. 9 PM. $8 advance, $10 doors. —George Munckley

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com