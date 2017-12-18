Anne Fadiman + The Wine Lover’s Daughter

Even though this is the rescheduled date for award-winning and acclaimed essayist Anne Fadiman, but we still expect to see a Who’s Who of the local lit scene tonight at Soap Factory when Fadiman presents her new book, The Wine Lover’s Daughter. It’s because any time Rain Taxi brings in these authors, it’s a big deal. And tonight is no exception—the same mountains of praise for her previous works continues with the new book, which tackles her critic father’s wine cellar and her relationship with him, not to mention mid-century middlebrow culture, and more. 7:30 PM. $5. —Tracy Oxford

Soap Factory, 514 SE 2nd St, MPLS; soapfactory.org