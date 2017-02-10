Anna In The Tropics

Coming off their re-affirming and well-received 2016 season, The Jungle Theater kicks off 2017 this weekend with Anna in the Tropics. The 2003 Pulitzer Prize winning drama takes place in Florida in 1929, as a Cuban-American family, played by an all-local Latino cast, starts to mirror the book they’re reading aloud in their cigar factory—Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. Get tickets quick if you’re interested. Friday, 7:30 PM. Full run starts next week. $15. —Margeaux Devereaux

The Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave, MPLS; jungletheater.com