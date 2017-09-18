Andrew W.K. The Party Never Dies Tour

Were Andrew W.K. simply about loud music and raucous shows, he would’ve been a flash in the pan back in the early oughts. But his party anthems delivered so much more to his fans—those party-filled lyrics serve as a metaphor for individuality (“do you care who you are, where’s your pride?”) and self-fulfillment—that Andrew WK has been able to parlay his message into everything from motivational speaking tours (which sold out the Turf Club last year) to a show about creation and destruction to a pizza-shaped guitar. In the year’s since his first few albums his music has been slightly more artistic and a little quirkier, but at tonight’s Mainroom Show Andrew W.K. loads up a full band to remind people that he’s the king of partying and that the party never dies. Local Marathon Man Mark Mallman opens. $20 advance, $25 door. —Raymond Heenan

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com