Andrew Mazorol + Ryan Fontaine: The Reality of Repeatability

Andrew Mazorol and Ryan Fontaine, previously roommates and bandmates at the defunct DIY West Banks music space Medusa and now Twincy ex-pats, return to town to team up again for a joint show of their complementary painting styles with The Reality of Repeatability at HAIRandNAILS in the Witch District. The work focuses more on structures than narratives, with Mazorol’s mute figurative paintings providing a great foil to Fontaine’s more colorful representative. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Hair and Nails, 2222 1/2 E 35th St, MPLS; hairandnailsart.com