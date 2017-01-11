Andrew Broder & People. Week Two

It’s another who’s who of MPLS + STPL musicians at the second week of contemporary composer Andrew Broder‘s big collaborative residency at the Turf Club. In addition to sets from up-and-coming electro soul chanteuse Dizzy Fae and a DJ set from Har Mar, Broder will be colluding on stage with Marijuana Death Squads and Low’s Alan Sparhawk. And to up the cool factor, all proceeds will be donated this week to ClimateGen‘s work to keep the North cold. These shows combine a block party’s worth of talent with a really cool artistic approach to music making, and we want to make sure our readers are going to check it out—reply to our email that you want to go and we’ll select a winner for tickets to the show. 8 PM. $6. —Taylor Carik

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎