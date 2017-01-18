Andrew Broder + People : Week 3

Like many other nights here in our golden age of local music, it’s a big night of shows under the First Avenue banner. While the Best New Bands like Nazeem & Spencer Joles, Tony Peachka, Lady Midnight and others bring their fresh-faced enthusiasm to the Mainroom, and hometown hip-hop and R&B artists including Why Khaliq, DJ Mac Tims, and Audiyo Element take over the Entry, we’re still also pretty excited about Andrew Broder‘s Turf Club residency. These & People shows have been as much musician parties as performances, and with a diverse lineup with The Cloak Ox, K.Raydio, and RONiiA, it’s going to be hard to choose which side of the river to spend your evening on. 8 PM. $6. —Tracy Oxford

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net