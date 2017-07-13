Analog Assault: Heavy Metal Horror Double Feature

Posted on July 13, 2017 at 5:15 am
rocktober blood

Really the only way to get us more excited for a B-Movie VHS-era horror double header is to make sure there’s a bunch of “heavy metal” in both pictures. Test your schlock and gore stamina tonight at the Parkway with a duel screening of Rocktober Blood (1984)—where a front man returns from the dead to murder the rest of his band—and Terror on Tour (1980)—where a band of glam metal clowns take murder on tour. Go for the fake blood (or is it???), stay for the really subpar soundtracks! 7 PM. $5.Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

