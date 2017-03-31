An Hour or So With Kate DiCamillo and Dave Eggers

We’re really liking that Dave Eggers is essentially becoming a part-time Twincy resident with these frequent appearances to fundraise for the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute, his non-profit that supports under-resourced students with their writing skills and homework. On Friday Eggers takes a break from hanging out with Marlon James to talk writing shop with author Kate DiCamillo, and the local improv troupe Blackout Improv will join the writers for an on-the-spot retelling of a Mid-Continent Oceanographic publication. (Tip: If the GA tickets are too pricey for you, there’s still some back row seats at the cheaper $30 price point.) Friday, 8 PM. $30-60. —Hank Stacks

Illusion Theater, 528 Hennepin Ave, Fl 8th, MPLS; illusiontheater.org