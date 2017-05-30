An Evening with Sculptor Aldo Moroni

Posted on May 30, 2017 at 5:10 am
aldo moroni

Get a recent history of art in MPLS, particularly the riverfront district, from one of the artists directly involved, prolific sculptor Aldo Moroni. Along with discussing the role of collectors, institutions, and city arts programs (we can’t wait to see if he mentions the Sculpture Garden), Moroni’s presentation will also be presenting some of his own new work. 7-9 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Vic’s Dining, 201 Main St SE, MPLS; vicsminneapolis.com

