An Evening In South Africa: Phakamani Foundation Night

Since Twincy is full of big time charitable people—including many of our Regular Readers—we regularly give shout outs to people doing good locally, nationally, and internationally. This Thursday you can learn more about the work of the MN-based Phakamani Foundation, an organization that provides training, group micro-loans, and on-going support to women in South Africa, at their annual celebration. At the party [RSVP] you’ll hear from recent visitors to the program recipients, mingle with area MSP leaders who promote social good, enjoy South African food and more. Can’t make it out to the event? Check out more info on Phakamani’s work helping women entrepreneurs on their website. Thursday, 5 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

13419 Zest St. NE, Ham Lake, MN