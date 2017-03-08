An Evening in Mexico 2-Day Pop-Up

Posted on March 8, 2017 at 9:09 am
heyday mexico

If you’ve just been pretending that the gusts of wind blowing past your place is the roar of the ocean, and you want to take your Tulum vacation day dream a step further, stop into Heyday tonight or tomorrow for their pop-up menu that has fried fish tacos, smoked pork tamales, Veracruz style shrimp ceviche, churros(!), and way more Mexican fare, plus a bunch of drinks (where Heyday really excels) including Palomas, Tepache Punch, and more. You can also call ahead and try and get a seat for their $49 tasting menu, which is barato loco. 5 PM. Free to attend.Art Humes

Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; heydayeats.com

