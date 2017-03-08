An Evening in Mexico 2-Day Pop-Up

If you’ve just been pretending that the gusts of wind blowing past your place is the roar of the ocean, and you want to take your Tulum vacation day dream a step further, stop into Heyday tonight or tomorrow for their pop-up menu that has fried fish tacos, smoked pork tamales, Veracruz style shrimp ceviche, churros(!), and way more Mexican fare, plus a bunch of drinks (where Heyday really excels) including Palomas, Tepache Punch, and more. You can also call ahead and try and get a seat for their $49 tasting menu, which is barato loco. 5 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; heydayeats.com