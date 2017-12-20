Amplitude #374: Dirt Monkey

The brains behind Amplitude continue to bring in big national names in the dance music scene and their show tonight with Denver’s electronic dubstep dynamo Patrick Megeath aka Dirt Monkey is likely the biggest party of the entire week, even though it’s just a Wednesday. Megeath has opened for a bunch of big names, from Rusko to A-Trak, nationally and internationally—not a surprise since his beats are as fun as his songtitles, “Wonky Kong”, “Move Yo Butt”, etc.—so we recommend grabbing spots in advance because the downtown club is very likely to get packed and sweaty early. 9 PM doors. $7. 18+. —Paul Cajun

The Exchange & Alibi Lounge, 10 5th St #B100, MPLS; theexchangempls.com