Amplify The Future

In these dark political times, we take comfort in our thriving Arts & Culture scene and the next generation of artists that will keep it going. You can show your support for both at the vitally important McNally Smith School of Music‘s Amplify the Future benefit show, where a bevy of local musical notables—The New Standards, Toki Wright, Adam Levy, Pippi Ardenia, Cory Wong and more—join up on the bill that raises money for scholarships. There’s also a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, and even a French wine selection curated by none other than Chris Osgood of the Suicide Commandos(!). Plus, there’s a discount on those tickets running, so grab your get your tickets quick. Saturday, 6:30 PM. $40-150. —Hank Stacks

McNally Smith, 19 E Exchange St, STPL; mcnallysmith.edu