American Horror Story: CULT Viewing Party

The scariest, creepiest part of this upcoming season of American Horror Story isn’t the cult that wears clown makeup, it’s how timely and accurate the show’s depictions of post-election depression and fascist euphoria are. You’re going to need some company to get through it (it being both the episodes and IRL politics) so join Nocturna Lee Mission at LUSH as she hosts screenings each week with drinks, food, and trivia to win freebies and tickets to upcoming LUSH events. 8:30 PM. Free. —William Morton

LUSH, 990 Central Ave NE, MPLS; lushmpls.com