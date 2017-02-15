Ambrose Akinmusire & Kool A.D.: Origami Harvest (World Premiere)

When you hear the description “chamber music”, you likely don’t think of a rap-meets-jazz-quartet, but that’s exactly what makes the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra‘s Liquid Music series so innovative and original. It’s also why we’re such fans. Tonight’s world premiere collaboration Origami Harvest between jazz trumpet virtuoso Ambrose Akinmusire and rapper Kool A.D. is the product of the organic interchange of musical ideas, and the resulting performance, supported by other talented musicians who round out the performing jazz quartet, will yeild an incredible night of forward-thinking music. 7:30 PM. $20 general, $15 Liquid Music subscribers. —Tracy Oxford

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com