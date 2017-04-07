Allan Kingdom Lines Release Party

Posted on April 7, 2017 at 7:57 am
Allan Kingdom

The still fresh-faced Allan Kingdom—the next big thing in MPLS + STPL hip-hop who has already been on a tracks with P.O.S, Cœur de pirate, and even Kanye—continues to impress us both with his music and his show selection, like Friday’s album release party. The event for his highly anticipated Lines album easily could’ve been a standard show, but instead music fans have to RSVP for the secret location and what will likely be an unforgettable show with DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip (10 i’s), WNDRLND, and what’s sure to be a bevy of special guests. Friday, 10 PM. $10 advance, $15 door. RSVP Required.Margeaux Devereaux

Secret location, RSVP for more information

