All Tomorrow’s Petty: Solace’s 40th Birthday Bash

When you’re as big an influencer and tastemaker as Kyle Matteson (you know him as @solace on Twitter), you not only have your birthday party at The Turf Club, you book some go-to bands that make for killer shows. Help Kyle celebrate tonight with stellar Tom Petty tribute All Tomorrow’s Petty, the similarly fantastic Mötley Crüe tribute 2F4D, the new George Harrison tribute Dark Horse, sets from DJ Pete Sampras and DJ Henman Hill, a bunch of Twincy Flannel Dads™ (watch out, they took tomorrow off work, it could get messy) and many notables of the local music scene. 7 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Taylor Carik

