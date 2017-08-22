All Tomorrow’s Petty // Max Graham & Fam

Why there aren’t way more early performances is one of the great mysteries of the Twincy music scene. Yes, we love a good show that kicks off at 10 PM, but we also love good sets during happy hour like the one tonight from Tom Petty tribute All Tomorrow’s Petty at the 331 Club. You can catch their refreshingly prog take on “Free Fallin'” and then have the entire evening open for whatever, even staying put in your 331 Club booth for the evening show of the Conspiracy Series with hot pickers Max Graham & Fam. 6 PM. 8:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn