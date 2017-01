All Things Heavy: Metal DJ Night at Triple Rock

We’ve got throwback hip-hop nights, goth nights, heady curated listening nights, bring your own vinyl nights—and the monthly heavy metal DJ night at the Triple Rock! Hear great heavy tunes, everything from classic cuts to new brutal tracks for your listening and beer drinking pleasures. 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com