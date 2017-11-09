All My Friends w/Gavin Rayna Russom (LCD Soundsystem)

Going to LCD Soundsystem tonight and don’t want to go home after the show? Wanted to go to LCD Soundsystem tonight and couldn’t and still want to party? Take the trip down a few blocks from the X to Amsterdam to an after party presented by Flip Phone + DJ Shannon Blowtorch featuring LCD’s Gavin Rayna Russom. And that’s not all. Russom will be joined in the evening by none other than hometown DJ Jonathan “Try These Brain Enhancement Supplements” Ackerman and pop-up performacnes by Magic Dyke and Tygra Trinity Slarii. 10 PM. $12 advance, $15 doors. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com