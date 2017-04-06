All Are Welcome Beer Release

We often feature beer events that benefit a good cause, but tonight Lakes & Legends takes that up a few notches. In addition to making a custom a All Are Welcome Saison that’s “aged with lemon, grains of paradise, and MN-grown lavender”, the brewery has tapped local celebs and champions of diversity and inclusivity R.T. Rybak, P.O.S, Sweetpea, Maria Isa, and more, to be the special evening’s special bartenders. 100% of tips and 25% of profits from the beer go directly to the ACLU. And if you need to eat, they’ve got that covered, too–St. Croix Chocolate Co. and New Bohemia will be selling food from around the world. 6 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave, MPLS; lakesandlegends.com