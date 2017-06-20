Aliveness Project Gayme Night

Add some arcade activism to your Pride Week festivities by stopping into Up-Down off of LynLake—Don’t Call It Uptown™—where the venue will be donating proceeds from token sales to the Aliveness Project, an organization that helps people living with HIV/AIDS connect with resources for healthy, self-directed life that will also be on hand with their spinwheel to help test and improve your HIV/AIDS knowledge. PS. Check out of game recs before you go. 3-9 PM. Free, tokens extra. —Stephen Helton-Marks

Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; updownmpls.com