Aliveness Project Gayme Night

Posted on June 20, 2017 at 5:10 am
up-down arcade

Add some arcade activism to your Pride Week festivities by stopping into Up-Down off of LynLake—Don’t Call It Uptown™—where the venue will be donating proceeds from token sales to the Aliveness Project, an organization that helps people living with HIV/AIDS connect with resources for healthy, self-directed life that will also be on hand with their spinwheel to help test and improve your HIV/AIDS knowledge. PS. Check out of game recs before you go. 3-9 PM. Free, tokens extra. —Stephen Helton-Marks

Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; updownmpls.com

