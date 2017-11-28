Aero Flynn + Spank Rock (DJ Set) + Fanny Hill

Any show that includes an appearance from booty-moving cult hero Spank Rock is worth going to, but it’s just the iceing on the musical cake at tonight’s show Aero Flynn at Icehouse. Bon Iver buddy Josh Scott and his Aero Flynn band make swooning, atmospheric music that sounds less like a space soundtrack than expertly crafted indie pop songs, and they’ve developed their own similarly dedicated following of fans. Get there early to get in (only $8 at the door?) and hear experimental bass-plus-trump duo Fanny Hill. 10 PM. $8. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com