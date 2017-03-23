Adventures in Can Can Wonderland

Been wanting to check out the indoor arts boardwalk at Can Can Wonderland, but terrified it’s going to be like a hot kid-crowded summer day at Wisconsin Dells? The magic-makers at Curious Incident have you covered tonight with their Alice in Wonderland-themed adult party. There’s still the mini-golf, but there’s more cocktails and smoking caterpillars than kiddies. We can see this hitting it’s capacity, so be sure to get an early ticket. 7-10 PM. $12. —Carilynn Lewis

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com