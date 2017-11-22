Adonia Kyle Celebration & Benefit For Myoclonus Dystonia

Posted on November 22, 2017 at 5:01 am
adonia

We were going to recommend this show simply based on the strength of the fest-sized lineup: the electro-soul sounds of Lady Midnight, the next gen of new hip-hop with Sophia Eris and Manchita, the psychedelic surf sound of Sex Rays, jams from Shannon Blowtorch and more. But the show is also a benefit for a part of our thriving Arts & Culture scene, Adonia Kyle and her battle with Mycoclonus Dystonia, so you get a great show and to do some good on Thanksgiving weekend. If you can’t make the show, you can also donateSunday, 4 PM. $8.Thankful Paul Cajun

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org

