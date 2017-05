Adam Green With Fort Wilson Riot + DJ Har Mar Superstar

Following up on the tour of his rock musical interpretation of Aladdin, Adam Green of the indie darling duo The Moldy Peaches makes his return to play another live show, again with Har Mar providing support (song selection around the sets as DJ) and this time with dreamy pop-rock duo Fort Wilson Riot opening. 8 PM. $15 advance, $18 door. —King Rojas

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com