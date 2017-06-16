Action Sequence

Posted on June 16, 2017 at 5:00 am
action sequence

Like if Michael Bay directed a puppet show! Steve Ackerman‘s new original production Action Sequence delivers high octane explosions, sky-high fireballs, big biceps, brawls, slo-motion dramatics, and so much more . . . action! With puppets! Plus Saturday’s show also includes an artist reception for Amm-Ra Seka‘s drawings in the lobby at 7 PM! June 15th-June 25th! $15! —Richard Morgan!

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater, 1500 East Lake St, MPLS; hobt.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.