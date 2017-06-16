Action Sequence

Like if Michael Bay directed a puppet show! Steve Ackerman‘s new original production Action Sequence delivers high octane explosions, sky-high fireballs, big biceps, brawls, slo-motion dramatics, and so much more . . . action! With puppets! Plus Saturday’s show also includes an artist reception for Amm-Ra Seka‘s drawings in the lobby at 7 PM! June 15th-June 25th! $15! —Richard Morgan!

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater, 1500 East Lake St, MPLS; hobt.org