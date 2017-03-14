Accordo

Tickets to see the wildly popular string ensemble Accordo, a group composed of past/present principal string players of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra, showcase their immense skills often sell out ahead of time, especially for the shows where there’s booze, but there’s still hope tonight! And it’s going to be extra exciting since the show is at ultra-hip Icehouse, where their $5 sipping shots menu is as impressive as the Accordo’s bow work. 7:30 PM. $15. —Art Humes

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com