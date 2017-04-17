Accidents Waiting To Happen: The 12 Rods Story

Catch up on some more hometown music forefathers at the MSPIFF tonight (and tomorrow). Accidents Waiting To Happen: The 12 Rods Story tracks the band’s history through the perfect Pitchfork rating for their debut album Gay? to working with Todd Rundgren to their breakup, and mixes the interviews and old material with footage of their 2015 reunion show at First Avenune. Grab tickets early, ’90s rock fans will likely fill up both screenings. Monday, 7PM, Tuesday, 9:40 PM. $13. —Curt Stanski

Uptown Theater, 2906 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com