One of the biggest crafty get-togethers in crafty season, the American Craft Council’s annual bash is the sale that has the cream of the crop when it comes to ceramics, jewelry, fashion, and home dećor to apothecary, candles, and letterpress cards. There’s more than 70 talented Minnesota makers curated by ACC, There There Collective, and the Food Building, and you can sample food and beverages and see live glass blowing while you’re there. Want first dibs? We strongly recommend springing for the $20 ticket to the preview party—along with the goods, there’s music from Transmission, a drink ticket, giveaways, tarot readings, fancy outfits, and much more. Friday, November 30, 6:30 PM. $20. Saturday, December 1st, 11 AM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Parallel, 145 Holden Street N, MPLS; parallelmn.com