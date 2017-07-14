Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

It’s not at all surprising that, in the wake of the disgraceful financial crisis brought on by the United States’ giant financial institutions, the only bank that faced prosecution was a modest New Bank that was “small enough to jail”. Directed by Steve James, who previously did one of the all-time great documentaries Hoop Dreams, the new Abacus: Small Enough To Jail follows the story to scapegoat the Sung family and their small bank that serviced the Chinese American community in NYC. An official selection of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest, the film returns this and next this weekend for screenings. Various showtimes. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com