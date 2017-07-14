Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Posted on July 14, 2017 at 5:00 am
It’s not at all surprising that, in the wake of the disgraceful financial crisis brought on by the United States’ giant financial institutions, the only bank that faced prosecution was a modest New Bank that was “small enough to jail”. Directed by Steve James, who previously did one of the all-time great documentaries Hoop Dreams, the new Abacus: Small Enough To Jail follows the story to scapegoat the Sung family and their small bank that serviced the Chinese American community in NYC. An official selection of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest, the film returns this and next this weekend for screenings. Various showtimes. —Curt Stanski
St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com