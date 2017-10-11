Aaron Draplin Pop-Up Event

One of the heavy hitters in the world of design, Aaron Draplin aka The President of Graphic Design has done some simple, sleek, and hip logos for everyone from Patagonia to the Sasquatch Festival to Nike skateboarding. Tonight he’ll be hanging out with his Burlesque of North America buddies at Co. Exhibitions showing off his traveling show and selling some of his sweet merch—even including winter hats and ice scrapers, which are timely today—so it’s definitely worth popping in to check it all out even if you’re not a design junky. 6-10 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

CO exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd NE Ste 2, MPLS; coexhibitions.com