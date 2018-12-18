Ok, earlier we mentioned that the Palm Club on the West Bank was giving away a pretty choice ugly sweater for your Christmas Parties. Well now the “Sorry, We’re Open” dive is also providing the Christmas Party, too. This time they’re teaming up with Hamm’s beer and the Hamm’s bear and a bunch of actual ham for a seasonal bash. Along with serving drinks, there’s a ham raffle and you can win some stuffed animals, too. Need a slightly darker beer than Hamm’s? Since you’re likely on the naughty list, the Surly’s Krampus will be showing up in keg form on Thursday to extend the holiday partying. Wednesday, December 19th, 5 PM. Free. —Betty Stacks

Palmer’s, 500 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; palmersbar.net