A Tribute To Chris Cornell

It’s a bittersweet moment when members of the MPLS + STPL music community come together to pay tribute to a tremendous musician—and tremendously popular musician for Gen X and Xennials—that we’ve lost before his or her time. Tonight, for example, a number of our own local talents will take the stage at the Turf Club for a musical salute to Chris Cornell; It’s going to be a big show, albeit tinged with a sadness, a vibe that in fact echos Cornell’s music. Members of Cabs, Killery Sweets, the 4onthefloor, Zoo Animal, Death of a Ladies Man, Hot Date, the Person and the People, Jake Ilika and the Heavy Set, Reverend Doctor, Motari Jaguar, the Satellites, Space Needle, the Brute Squad will all be performing at the fest-sized tribute. 7 PM. $5. —Hank Stacks

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎