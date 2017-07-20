A Prairie Home Companion Script Rehearsal

Ever wanted to check out A Prairie Home Companion, but do it a little more low key than the full live show taping? Stop by the Fitz for a free table reading from Thile and Co. as they work through new comedy sketches and even give your feedback after the fact. A great opportunity for long-standing fans or folks just wanting to now get into the show. 4:45-7 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Fitzgerald Theater, 10 Exchange St, STPL; fitzgeraldtheater.publicradio.org