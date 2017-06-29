A Minnie Indie Video Retrospective With Steve Barone

Ten years ago, former Lifter Puller guitarist/keyboardist Steve Barone started making quirky lo-fi videos for minnieindie.com, one of the early local show websites. The videos, of which he attempted 52 and heroically and tragically made 51, were weird and at times uncomfortable to watch, full of cameos, and in 640×480 standard def. Tonight Sound Unseen celebrates Barone’s work by showing some of the old shorts and talking to Barone about his work. Check out the trailer. 7 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com