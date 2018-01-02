A-List Only: Charade

Celebrate the absolute best in cinema all January-long with The Trylon’s incredible new series The A-List, which is already underway with Charade. The Audrey Hepburn and Walter Matthau romantic-comedy is a masterpiece of bright 60s film-making, from the running jokes to the to-die-for fashion. The rest of the series includes heavy hitters like La Dolce Vita, Clue, Mulholland Drive, Dr. Strangelove, and more. Note: If you have a screening you’re interested in, get those tickets early. Tuesday, 7 & 9 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

