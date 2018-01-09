A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie + Transmission presents: Ashes To Ashes

Even though the loss of David Bowie still stings, local fans continue to celebrate the work of Ziggy/Aladdin/Duke/David as enthusiastically after his death as they did while he was alive. And for Bowie’s belated birthday there are two great celebrations on Wednesday. The Hook hosts Chris Perricelli (aka Little Man) and John Eller (of The Shiny Lights and many Rock for Pussy Bowie Tribute nights) for what will surely be a beautiful acoustic tribute night of the Starman’s songs with many special guests. Then for a dancier tribute, Bowie superfan DJ Jake Rudh will again pay his annual Transmission tribute to the icon with music from throughout Bowie’s incredible career. Wednesday, 6-9 PM + 10 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org