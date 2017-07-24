A Hard Day’s Night

Yes, this is Purple Rain country, but it’s hard to argue that A Hard Day’s Night isn’t one of the—if not the—best music films of all time. The comedy captures George, Paul, John, and Ringo at the height of Beatlemania when the band rode the tidal wave of popularity full of screaming fans, paranoid producers, and a hounding press. Pretty much required viewing for any music fans. 7:30 PM. $8.Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com

