A Golden Celebration :: mandybymandy

To help celebrate her Golden Birthday, Showroom hosts a special trunk show and sale of jewelry by Mandy Toomey of mandybymandy. And since it’s as much a party as it is a pop-up retail event, there’s going to be fresh cotton candy and caricatures on golden paper. 6 PM. Free to attend. —Ashlynn McKinney

Showroom, 615 W Lake, MPLS; showroommpls.com