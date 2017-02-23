A Few More Thursday Happenings: Feb 23rd

Indeed Brewing takes over The Current’s party van to tour nine different release parties for the brewery’s B-Side Pils throughout Twincy (that’s so many parties that it goes tomorrow, too). Win tickets to the new Guillermo del Toro show at Mia when you bring an album in to Fulton’s tap room for their Record on Draft party. Join artists and curators at Intermedia Arts for opening of this new interactive visual arts exhibition with people, photography, film, and the written word, FOrmerly poOR Folx. It’s opening night of the weekly screenings of the MN Cuban Film Festival at The Film Society at St. Anthony Main Theatre. Cyn Collins will be reading from her forthcoming book on the MPLS Punk and Indie scene before some Film 4M shows rock film shorts (with live accompaniment!) and then The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle at der Black Forest Inn. The Cassette night (“Listen to the hiss!”) turns one years old at the Kitty Cat Klub. Mayoral candidate and former MPLS NAACP President Nekima Levy-Pounds hosts a listening session on environmental justice at the Water Bar.