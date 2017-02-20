A Concert & Conversation With Gaelynn Lea

Duluth’s Gaelynn Lea moved music fans from coast to coast, many to joyful tears, with her absolutely stunning Tiny Desk Performance on NPR last year, and since that breakout appearance, her beautiful, haunting violin and vocal music has made its way on to radio down here in MPLS + STPL with regular frequency. Tonight, thanks to Upstream Arts, the musical phenom will be performing and discussing her work at the Surly Beer Hall. All the advanced tickets have been sold, but we’re still recommending it becuase it will be worth getting to Surly eary to get in line for one of the few remaining door tickets. 6-9 PM. $15. —Steward Johnson

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com