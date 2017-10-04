A Celebration of the Life and Music of Tom Petty

It’s a little morbid to go through the remaining classic rockers to find someone more important to the genre than Tom Petty was—we’ve got McCartney, Angus Young, Dylan will be a big one, especially here with that mural. Anyway, it’s been actually kind of sweet and refreshing that so many who aren’t, say, die hard KQ92 fans have spent the past two days celebrating Petty’s extensive body of work. You can join fans both mega- and casual tonight as local tribute All Tomorrow’s Petty and Frankie Lee bring in a bunch of great MPLS + STPL musicians—Aby Wolf, HALEY, Savannah Smith, Erik Koskinen, John Munson, many more— to honor his music. Even better, all the proceeds go to the much-needed Puerto Rico hurricane relief. 7 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎