A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Go for the name, which is quite accurate, or go because it’s a chance to hear Bronx hip-hopper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie before it becomes much more familiar after his tour and appearance at The Roots Picnic in June with Thundercat, Solange, and Pharrell x The Roots in Philly. 8 PM. $16.50. —Sean Conner

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com