9th Annual Where the Wild Beers Are MSP

Do you consider yourself an adventurous beer fan? Or someone with a stocked beer cellar of exotic beers you want to tap? Bring one or two of those bottles to the annual Where the Wild Beers Are, an afternoon celebration of sour, wild and farmhouse beer. In addition to participants sharing from their collections (after each bottle has been reviewed to ensure a top notch event), brewers August Schell Brewing, Fair State Brewing, Indeed Brewing, and Forager Brewing will also be pouring at the event. Saturday, Noon-4 PM. $20. —Art Humes

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com