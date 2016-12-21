9th Annual Darkness on the Darkest

Posted on December 21, 2016 at 5:10 am
darkest of the dark

It’s the winter solstice! Scientifically the shortest, darkest day of the year—second darkest if you count the election day, the day Prince or Bowie died, or a number of other things. To celebrate the lack of sunshine, lots of bars will be serving up dark beers, but we’re going to spend some time drinking a bunch of different Surly Brewing brews while eating cheese-stuffed burgers at the Blue Door Pub. 11 AM-Midnight. Free.Art Humes

The Blue Door Pub, 1811 Selby Ave, STPL; thebdp.com

