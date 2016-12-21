9th Annual Darkness on the Darkest

It’s the winter solstice! Scientifically the shortest, darkest day of the year—second darkest if you count the election day, the day Prince or Bowie died, or a number of other things. To celebrate the lack of sunshine, lots of bars will be serving up dark beers, but we’re going to spend some time drinking a bunch of different Surly Brewing brews while eating cheese-stuffed burgers at the Blue Door Pub. 11 AM-Midnight. Free. —Art Humes

The Blue Door Pub, 1811 Selby Ave, STPL; thebdp.com