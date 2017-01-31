Tattersall Pop-Up Tiki Bar At Psycho Suzi’s

A tropical stay-cation is what most of need—deserve!—right about now, so the Tattersall pop-up at Psycho Suzi’s couldn’t have come at a better time. The Northeast neighbors will team up at the Suzi’s Motor Lounge for a menu of five original tiki drinks with Tattersall spirits and sparky names like “Death in Paradise” and “Jimmy Buffet’s Dead”. Peek at the pic to whet your appetite and get there early, this could fill up fast. 6 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 Marshall St NE, MPLS; psychosuzis.com