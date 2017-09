90s Preservation Society 4.0

Taking the lemons from the Club Jäger fallout and turning it to lemonade, Mason Butler and the 90s Preservation Society dance party night are now setting up at geeky Warehouse District beer and board game bar Byte—and the music selection of 90s classics will hark back to the spot’s former life as the Foxfire Lounge. Talk about 90s preservation! 8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Byte, 319 1st Ave N, MPLS; bytemn.com